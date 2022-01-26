Anne Crider-Real, of Mora, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. She was 86 years old.
A celebration of Anne’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at the Henriette Free Methodist Church. Memorials are preferred to the church building fund. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com
