90
Celebrating your birthday
9 decades of memories
1080 months of happiness
4696 weeks of love
32,873 days of wisdom
1 wonderful husband
6 incredible children
12 amazing grandchildren
We love you mom.
From your children, Bob, Jane, Carol, Lezlie, Julie, and Jim
