Schumacher
Kennedy Jane Schumacher was born on Oct. 25, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed eight pounds, three ounces was 21 1/4 inches long. Her parents are Haley Larson and Jack Schumacher of Wahkon. Kennedy is welcomed home by sibling, Graycie Pendegayosh (three). Her grandparents are RaeAnn and Brian Larson and Cindy and Steve Schumacher.
Carlson
Lucas Brian Carlson was born on Oct. 29, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, six ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His parents are Brandi and Thomas Carlson of Ogilvie. Lucas is welcomed home by grandparents Brian and Denise Riedemann of St. Cloud, and Troy Carlson of Ogilvie and Amy Miller of Sturgeon Lake.
Johnstone
Kenzie Rose Johnstone was born on Oct. 29, 2020 at Welia Health. She was weighed seven pounds, eight ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents are Michael and Kristi Johnstone of Mora. Kenzie is welcomed home by grandparents Jon and Rose Linder of Mora, and David and Pam Johnstone of Mora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.