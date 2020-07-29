Cornelius/Saari

Craig and Kathy Saari along with Scott and Hiede Cornelius, the parents of the Groom, are happy to announce the wedding of Katelyn Saari and Jacob Cornelius; a couple with an infinity kind of love. They are celebrating with a private ceremony on October 10, 2020.
