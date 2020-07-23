Letty Helen Larson was born on May 31, 2020 at Welia Health. She weighed nine pounds, zero ounces and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Blair and Alex Larson of Isle. Letty is welcomed home by sibling Lousie Larson. Her grandparents are Randy and Lisa Larson  of Isle, and Philip and Janine Thiela of Isle.

