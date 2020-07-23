Jose Gabriel Ruiz was born on June 11, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed nine pounds, one ounce and was 20.5 inches long. His parents are Tara and Juan Ruiz of Mora. Jose is welcomed home by siblings Jesse (five years old) and Miah (four years old). His grand parents are Sandy and Adam Booth of Bock and Doug Kunst of Bock, and Lisa White of Kansas City, Missouri.
