Thank you
We would like to thank everyone who came to Michelle’s funeral and sent their thoughts and prayers. A special thank you to the funeral home for helping organize a beautiful ceremony. We also thank pastor Joel Preston for making the service so unique about Michelle. For the class of ‘94, the cards and flowers were beautiful. Michelle had so many friends and family, who she loved and cherished.
With many thanks
The Doenz Family
