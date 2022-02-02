Baskets of Hope
Royal Neighbors Chapter 5146 delivered 20 baskets to Black Dog Woman’s Refuge. Each basket contained a towel and wash cloth, toothbrush and toothpaste, hair products, Kleenex, bath supplies, a pair of fuzzy socks, other personal items, and a small bag of candy. The baskets are given to each new resident that comes to stay at the refuge. Pictured left to right are Don Damann, Teresa Kukowski, Bernadine Damann, Peggy Damann, and Stella Bobo.
