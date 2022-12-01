Heidi Anderson-Ferdinand

Book group/book club was one of my duties as the new librarian in Pine City that I had zero experience with. I couldn’t fathom, before that point, why anyone would want to belong to a group that assigned reading! I had a TBR (to be read) list longer than my arm, so why should I read something someone else had chosen for me?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.