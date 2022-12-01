Book group/book club was one of my duties as the new librarian in Pine City that I had zero experience with. I couldn’t fathom, before that point, why anyone would want to belong to a group that assigned reading! I had a TBR (to be read) list longer than my arm, so why should I read something someone else had chosen for me?
The first book I read and discussed with the other members of book group was The Invention of Wings by Sue Monk Kidd. I do read historical novels, but I never felt any compunction to read this one, and left it languishing on the library shelves. It was an eye-opener. The story follows the lives of “Handful” Grimke, a slave, and Sarah Grimke, the daughter of the house, who is given Handful on her eleventh birthday. The book follows both of these characters through the next 35 years, from the days when neither of them had any say in their lives, through years of struggle as they reach and fight for something better and more humane. Sarah and her sister went on to become pioneers in both abolition and women’s rights causes, which we dug into in book group as we looked at the real lives of Sarah and her sister. Handful stands in for all of the enslaved, and leaves behind no easily accessed cache of photographs or Wikipedia pages of her life and accomplishments.
Our discussion of the book lit up the room and opened my eyes to the benefits of reading with a group. You are able to share the ways that the book impacted you, while listening to the ways another viewed the same book. Each of us brings our own lens to the book, and sharing that with each other, enlarges our experience off that story. We don’t always agree, and I have to admit that we don’t always cling to just the story, as we go off on tangents, but the tangents always harken back to a theme or idea presented in the book.
One of our group members, Dana Phillips, once said that we should have a white board where we can list all of the topics we talked about! Through book group, I’ve been exposed to books and authors that I have loved and a few that I thought were stinkers, and interestingly enough, the books that most of us did not like resulted in some of our best discussions!
Book groups are something that anyone, anywhere, can host and/or participate in, and East Central Regional Library’s book club kits make it very easy. Every kit includes twelve copies of a book, a log to “check out” the books to friends, and a list of questions to get the discussion going. There are book groups that meet in libraries, churches, and colleges, which are all teetotal, or you can meet elsewhere and enjoy a pint of your favorite brew from the local Three Twenty Brewing Co., or a glass of wine. It can be as elaborate (with dinner, perhaps) or minimalist (on a lunch break or when the kids go down for a nap) as you would like it to be. The book club kits are checked out for six weeks, which gives you plenty of time to get the books distributed and read.
If you want to test the waters, come to one of our Thursday Morning Book Group sessions at the Pine City Public library. We meet every third Thursday of the month from 10 a.m.to 12 p.m. With the dark days and long nights upon us, a book group is a fine way to enjoy the great indoors. Some book groups Skype or Zoom so that no one has to leave home. Adapt it anyway you like. The library is here to help you on your way. Do a keyword search in our catalog for ‘book club kit’ to see all of the titles we offer, check one out, and dive right in!
Heidi Anderson-Ferdinand is the Pine City Public Library branch librarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.