This week was a busy one for committee hearings. In addition to serving as Chair of the Labor and Industry Policy Committee and Vice-Chair of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee, I also serve on the Jobs and Economic Growth Finance and Policy and the Energy and Utilities Finance and Policy Committees. I have the honor of also serving on the Legislative Commission on Pensions and Retirement and the Unemployment Insurance Advisory Council, and the State Correctional Facilities Security Audit Group.
Along with my fellow Senators, we have heard bills on a broad range of items that are being examined and voted on as possible changes to Minnesota law.
Tax Cuts Help Families Long Term
Minnesotans are overtaxed. Even the national rankings say so. Yet despite a record surplus, Governor Walz is only willing to give you one-time checks. Why can’t we give Minnesotans ongoing relief and actually change our tax climate instead? I support not taxing Social Security and lowering the amount all taxpayers pay on their first tier of earnings.
The Senate passed an important bill that establishes juvenile court guardianship for at-risk youth in Minnesota. The legislation ensures that at-risk juveniles, many of whom have been victims of trafficking, have access to guidance, financial assistance, emotional support, and other resources. This bill passed on a unanimous vote with broad bipartisan support.
The bill aligns federal law and Minnesota law for certain at-risk juveniles that have been victims of abuse, neglect, abandonment, or have been brought into this country against their will for purposes of sex and/or labor trafficking. When dealing with these cases, federal law recognizes those 21 and under as juveniles, whereas Minnesota has previously only recognized those 18 and under. This assures that any at-risk youth -that would otherwise qualify for protections, are not left out due to a technicality in state law.
The bill now awaits a vote in the House before heading to the Governor’s desk for a final signature.
Load Control Receivers
I introduced S.F. 181 to support local non-profit cooperatives like the one represented by Justin Jahnz, CEO of East Central Energy. This bill addresses the replacement of load control receivers, like the one you may have installed on your air conditioner. These devices allow the utility to better manage the load on the system and optimize power usage for the benefit of the consumer.
As we switch over to more renewables on the electrical system, it is essential to keep load control devices in good service and work to keep down the costs of electricity and increase reliability.
Importance of Supporting Manufacturing
This week, I presented legislation (S.F. 2117) to fund the growth acceleration program (GAP) offered by Enterprise Minnesota. The funding will support our smaller manufacturing businesses across the state, allowing them to improve business services and products.
Manufacturing provides quality jobs that pay well and support our communities. In the world we live in, we must continue to support our manufacturing industry and investigate all possible avenues to bring jobs to Minnesota. We must foster as many opportunities as possible to create more manufacturing jobs and decrease our reliance on other nations for the goods we need.
The Minnesota Legislature first created GAP in 2008 to help bring business improvement services to manufacturers with 250 or fewer full-time employees. Since it was first implemented, GAP has helped 427 Minnesota companies achieve substantial results, generating an average $30-to-$1 return-on-investment and creating or retaining 10,040 jobs in Minnesota.
This past summer, I was able to tour two manufacturing businesses in Pine City that had used this program. When I visited, I was told multiple times how important the program was and how it had helped them innovate, reorganize, and compete in the industry.
When I presented the bill, I was honored to have John Norris, the Owner of Atscott Manufacturing, join me in support of the legislation. He spoke directly to the committee on how support services like this were critical to his business alive.
It is incredible to see what Minnesota manufacturers are doing across the state. Supporting initiatives like this will allow us to create more businesses and jobs and opportunities for Minnesotans allowing workers to be successful and independent with fulfilling careers.
Jason Rarick is a the senator for Senate District 11.
