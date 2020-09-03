Cancellation
Anderson’s Rock Creek Relics Threshing and Sawing Show
Due to current regulations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of the situation in the future, the ARCR show has been canceled. Plans for ARCR 2021 have been made.
