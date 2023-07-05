-Miss Ida Bachman of Willow River sold her confectionery to Joe Jurash of Minneapolis.
-A Sunday afternoon wind and rain storm did considerable damage to buildings in Askov, Finlayson and Hinckley.
-A pretty wedding took place at the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Gellately in Bruno when their daughter, Marie was united in marriage to Arthur Lund of Kerrick.
75 Years Ago
July 1, 1948
- As approved by Askov Village voters, a municipal liquor dispensary will be established here and will be located on Main Street.
- Hans Mosbeck, owner at Ferndale Nursery in Askov, has rented the greenhouse and residence to Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Jensen.
- J.H. Hogan, Kerrick banker, was named to the Senior Honor Roll Farmers Society at their annual picnic.
50 Years Ago
June 28, 1973
- Over 600 attended the Askov-Bruno-Kerrick all school reunion held on Saturday, June 23 at the Askov school.
- Laura Clausen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Clausen of Bruno, who will be a senior at Askov High School next year has been selected to play in the Minnesota All-State Band at the music camp held at Bemidji State from July 25 to July 29.
-Mr. and Mrs. Fritz Tenor announce the engagement of their daughter Jacqueline to Marc Jensen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Nielsen. An Aug. 25 wedding is being planned.
25 Years Ago
June 29, 1998
-Camp Heartland in Sturgeon Lake (a camp for kids with Aids /HIV) opens on Friday, June 26.
- Math teacher at East Central School, John Peterson, has resigned his position after 30 plus years with the district.
-New Pastor Rev. Osborn was installed at Finlayson United Methodist and Sandstone United Church .
-Christine Johansen was honored for her many years of service to the church and community with an appreciation brunch held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Askov on Sunday.
10 Years Ago
June 27, 2013
-Askov City Council and Fire Department are finalizing the purchase of a different fire truck.
-Tim Gordon, Tracy Nelson’s finacee, was baptized Sunday morning at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bruno.
