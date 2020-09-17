1. What are your top three priorities for Pine City? My top priority for Pine City would be opening the city offices back up. The city encourages the opening up of local businesses, so what kind of example is it setting when they will not open themselves?
My next priority for Pine City would be to start publishing the city council meeting minutes in the Pine City Pioneer again. The reason being not everyone has a computer or the means to access one, and I know for a fact that the city council meeting minutes have not been published for close to the last five years because I read the paper.
My third priority would be to put the big-ticket decisions such as street construction and the location of city hall out to citizens to vote on.
2. How should the city provide services while limiting the property tax impact? When it comes to street construction, the city should spread the taxes out amongst the community because everyone uses the streets that are being reconstructed.
The city can help provide services and limit the property tax impact by informing the citizens of all available options (renovation, building new) and costs associated with the location of city hall.
3. What steps should the city take to build the economy in Pine City? The city should consider all bids/quotes. If one of the bids/quotes is local, the city should go with them, even if the cost is higher, to help promote the economy in Pine City.
Instead of sticking with preferred businesses, the city and the various departments that make it up should spread its business around the entire town.
