1.What are your top three priorities for Pine City? A) Helping local businesses and families to survive the pandemic economy; B) Improving the way the City communicates and interacts with its citizens; and C) Making sure people get as good a return as they can on their taxes and their efforts.
2. How should the city provide services while limiting the property tax impact? The City first needs to listen to and involve people in determining priorities for what projects to undertake, and then to find ways to provide them efficiently through grants and careful budgeting, as well as by encouraging volunteer efforts. Our community has always been good at that last one.
Most people I hear from are okay with spending some money, as long as they can see what they are getting for it, and like what they see. Of course, different things are important to different people, so the Council needs to listen to everyone and do its best to balance wants and needs with available resources.
3. What steps should the city take to build the economy in Pine City? We’re in uncharted economic territory right now, so it’s hard to think past trying to maintain the economy we have. We are trying hard to make the best use we can of pass-down money from the State to help our local businesses. We’re also doing what we can to be more flexible on rules, so it’s easier for our businesses to try new things. Some of these innovations we hope will outlast the pandemic.
When we get past this current situation, we need to work more on being an easy place for businesses and families to take root and grow. We’ve made some real progress with more active Community Development and Parks and Recreation efforts, and have been working hard to improve our streets and sidewalks and some of our hidden infrastructure in ways we can afford. But we can’t ever let up on that, or we go quickly backwards.
Overall, we are trying to build on things we already have going for us, such as our great location, creative and hard-working people, and nice small-town atmosphere, rather than just looking for big new development. We are close on several of those, too, though, which is always good, but those will look a lot better once they become reality. I do believe that will happen, as long as we keep up our efforts. Being an attractive community is essential to staying an economically healthy community.
