1. What are your top three priorities for Pine City?
I believe that affordable housing is a top priority. We have made some strides with the Hilltop cottages and Timber Pines developments Studies commissioned by the city indicate there is a greater need. Continuing to update and repair our streets and infrastructure. We have been able to do a lot of work in the past 4 years and hope to do more while maintaining a solid financial base for the city. Finally I would like to see the City Hall issue finalized I believe we are close to an agreement with the county on the transfer of the old courthouse to the city, However the COVID crisIs has delayed the process. There are issues with the building but I think the courthouse is a very important part of our down town and it needs to be preserved and utilized.
2. How should the city provide services while limiting the property tax impact? I believe measured growth and development can help to grow the tax base. There has been a lot of new housing starts and our down town area is doing well. Keeping the business that we have and having them thrive is essential. We have done a lot with loan assistance to our established business with the goal of keeping the doors open during these crazy times. There also needs to be prudent spending by the city. We hear the term, that would be nice, but we need to concentrate on what is necessary.
3. What steps should the city take to build the economy in Pine City? For the long term I believe the cities aquisition of 47 acres north of the Fawn Meadows development is a very positive development. The city is pretty much land locked. The industrial park is close to being full. Several housing developments have very few lots left. This property is a great opportunity for housing, parks commercial development and more. I also believe that we need to continue to promote our city. We have really good people who work hard and want to make our city a better place. Look at the Hilltop Park expansion, The many volunteers that help so many people and causes. I truly believe we live in a small town for a reason.
