1. What are your top three priorities for Pine City?
1.Improving the infrastructure in Pine City, with a focus on the City’s water mains.
2. Increasing the number of local job opportunities, to allow our citizens to work closer to home.
3. Increasing the tax base by bringing in more businesses and expanding our residential community..
2. How should the city provide services while limiting the property tax impact? It begins with putting together sub committees to create community development plans and allocating resources to the plans that best benefit the entire community. Also utilizing to their full potential, the expertise of city employees.
Ultimately our city is too small to keep up with the taxes of maintaining the aging infrastructure in the community. In order to ease the tax burden on the citizens of Pine City, the city needs to grow. We need to bring in new commercial and residential properties to increase the tax base. Just a slow and steady growth. This would give us the means to fix the water mains and eliminate our brown water. Increase snow removal and plowing so we do not have another dangerous year of driving condition in the winter. Better parks and recreational areas. And an increased law enforcement presence to provide a safer community.
3. What steps should the city take to build the economy in Pine City? Pine City is situated on the Highway 35 corridor in the middle of Twin Cities and Duluth. The city needs to identify and establish businesses or services that would draw in people driving past. Essentially, we creating a convenient wayside stop for travelers. These businesses and services would create local jobs for the community and bring in external revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.