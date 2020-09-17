1. Why are you running for school board? I feel strongly about the importance of a good education and the impact it has on the student’s ability to have a successful life. I have enjoyed serving on the board and find that it’s very fulfilling to be able to work with other board members and administration to develop and implement policies that will help all our students to achieve at their highest level. I thought very seriously about whether to run, but when I see the COVID 19 crisis that we are in, I felt my experience on the board is important at this time and chose to run again. Not that I have all the answers for this situation, but I do have experience.
2. What are the biggest challenges facing Pine City Schools at this time, and how will you address them? Before COVID 19, one of the things the board was concerned with was that some of our test scores were not where we want them to be, so we were looking at ways to improve those scores. I realize that test scores are not the whole picture, but they really are a barometer about where we are at as a school. The data we receive, compares us to other local school districts. Where we used to be at the top in comparison, now we are not. That is a concern. Another challenge we have is that we are in an information age where information is available at your fingertips. However, the problem is that all information is not accurate. What we need is to instill in our students is the ability to be critical thinkers, examining the information to determine if it is true. Our most important thing as a school district is to educate, not indoctrinate. Another challenge because of COVID 19 that we need to be at least thinking about is the financial situation when all this shakes out. The reality is a lot of revenue was lost and how will that be made up? This will affect our school.
3. How should the school balance student safety with the need for a quality educational experience in the face of situations like the COVID-19 pandemic? To me, in-person learning without a doubt, is the best method. So, we should do everything we can to make that possible. The teacher-student contact is irreplaceable. The importance of teacher’s working with students cannot be over emphasized. They have a tremendous impact on their students. We must be aware of our circumstances and if it warrants, we must be willing to move to a hybrid, or even a distance learning model. What I find difficult about this whole COVID 19 situation is that we truly don’t know what will happen.
In conclusion, I want to personally thank everyone who works for the District for their willingness to step up and provide the best opportunity for our students in times like these. I’d like to express my appreciation for allowing me to serve you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.