2020 Voter guide: Pine City school board • 4-year term • elect 4 of 8 candidates

1. Why are you running for school board? As a parent of an 8th grader and a 3rd grader, I feel it is my duty to run for school board to be a better role model for my family. With being a Pine City graduate myself and having lots of family members and friends still in the Pine City school district, I hope to help keep the Dragon traditions alive and support the children and staff of the Pine City Schools the best way I can.
2. What are the biggest challenges facing Pine City Schools at this time, and how will you address them? Two of the biggest challenges I see is making sure teachers have more availability to the tools and resources they need to provide students with an exceptional education. And also helping guide and encourage more students towards PSEO classes to further their academic achievements sooner. I would work with my fellow board members on budget opportunities and more options for our students.
3. How should the school balance student safety with the need for a quality educational experience in the face of situations like the COVID-19 pandemic? The school should try to balance safety and quality education by taking into consideration the MDH and CDC safety guidelines to some extent, while still trying to have in person learning and normalcy for students as much as possible. Students mental health and social interactions are critical in helping them learn and develop. Communication is key for everyone in these unsure times.
