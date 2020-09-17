1.Why are you running for school board? I am running for school board because I want to support education in the Pine City School District. For more than three decades I have served Minnesota public schools as a teacher, principal, superintendent and now as an Education Consultant. My experience would benefit the community. I am aware of the responsibilities and challenges of being a board member and I am ready to step into this role to ensure the future success and advancement of the Pine City School District. Serving on the school board means I am one vote of seven board members. Like many others, I have a full time job in the business world. As a board member, I intend to be knowledgeable, fulfill my role as a board member, but not micro-manage. I want to ensure we approve appropriate budgets and policies to effectively operate the school district and benefit students and families.
2. What are the biggest challenges facing Pine City Schools at this time, and how will you address them? The biggest challenges facing Pine City Schools at this time are three major areas. These include: 1. The well-being of students and families (academics along with social, emotional and physical health). 2. Sustaining facilities and sound fiscal practices using taxpayer dollars responsibly. 3. Communications. School leaders need to listen to the community and provide consistent feedback on key issues related to the operation of the school.
I will address these challenges by working with the community, parents and school leadership. This means utilizing committees and partnerships within the school and throughout the community. With recommendations from the superintendent, we would consider best options.
Given my background, I am familiar with the history of the district’s facilities, finances, agreements, contracts, policies and practices. In addition, I have insight into state and federal statutes and rules including many other legal requirements. Based on the needs of the board and school district, I am willing to serve on a variety of committees to reach consensus on negotiations, curriculum, facilities, school improvement or other areas as needed.
3. How should the school balance student safety with the need for a quality educational experience in the face of situations like the COVID-19 pandemic? The Pine City School District should balance student safety with the need for a quality educational experience in the face of situations like the COVID-19 pandemic by using the best data and practices to ensure students are safe and still learning. The reality is that parents may need to go to work and students are too young to be home alone. We need to find a solution for this. The pandemic is the most challenging issue we have faced in a lifetime. Our best approach right now is to watch for guidance and make adjustments as medical professionals figure out how to best handle this virus.
