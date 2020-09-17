1. Why are you running for school board? I like kids! I would like to continue to work for better educational opportunities for our students. I feel a responsibility to see a number of important initiatives through to completion.
2. What are the biggest challenges facing Pine City Schools at this time, and how will you address them? The biggest challenge right now is to provide the best education for our students amidst the COVID restrictions. The School Board’s role in education is to establish a budget and the policies that can make an excellent education possible for students. I would continue to work with the administration to support them in their development of our education plans and encourage having students in the building as much as possible to receive that education.
3. How should the school balance student safety with the need for a quality educational experience in the face of situations like the COVID-19 pandemic? As with any threat, safety for our students is always a major concern. With COVID-19 there is a need to follow guidelines as are given to us. However, we should not sacrifice the education of our students by trying to eliminate all risks. Over the years the school has dealt with different threats to students and address them proactively by staying up to date with the most accurate information and establishing policies and plans that diminish these threats. Studies have shown for years that face-to-face interactions with teachers lead to the best educational progress for most students. In all situations, providing a system of delivering an education to our students that is the least disruptive for our students should always be our goal.
