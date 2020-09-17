1. Why are you running for school board? The school board sets the vision and goals for the school district and holds the district accountable for results. One board member cannot do the job alone. I want to be part of the successful leadership team for the Pine City School District to ensure that the desires of the community are met.
2. What are the biggest challenges facing Pine City Schools at this time, and how will you address them? The biggest challenge facing Pine City Schools is the constant state of change that we are experiencing. We do not have all the answers and we do not know what the next challenge will look like. Being able to pivot when necessary and adapt our strategy to the prevailing conditions will help make the school district successful.
3. How should the school balance student safety with the need for a quality educational experience in the face of situations like the COVID-19 pandemic? Student safety is the primary concern. The students need to feel safe and be safe. The students also need to receive a quality education. The value of teacher knowledge should not be underestimated. School leaders need to provide teachers with opportunities to collaborate and discuss concepts that can be used as best practices throughout the district.
The educational process is far from business as usual and is rapidly evolving every day. Everything around the pandemic has happened so fast and expectedly. It is not realistic that there is a holistic solution that is easy to implement and works for everyone. It will take time to determine what the new learning environment will look like and what new routines will be. In the interim we will need to rely on involvement from all aspects including the school leadership, teachers, parents, and students.
