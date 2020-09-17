1.Why are you running for school board? I am running for school board to be a voice for parents and students and an advocate for teachers. There is a lot of anxiety in sending kids to school. This was true before and during the pandemic. Being connected with parents and students and hearing their concerns and bringing them to the board is something I’m interested and willing to do. On a personal level, I am running for school board to learn. I am hopeful to be a progressive school board member with fresh eyes for our school system.
2. What are the biggest challenges facing Pine City Schools at this time, and how will you address them? Human connection. Connecting civic organizations with the school has always been important to me. Getting more students involved in extracurricular opportunities, not just athletics. Serving others is so important for mental health, confidence building, a place for students to belong, a sense of security and ownership. Some ideas I support; connecting the high school with elementary students through pen pals, mentor programs, 6th graders serving meals once a month at the Senior Dining Center, Connecting local organizations with teachers to fulfill classroom volunteer needs. Senior High and assisted living connecting through Zoom, teacher appreciation meals/programs/incentives, a career shadowing program with local businesses, job fair opportunities that focus on trade careers, inviting Lions members to Primary grades for I Love to Read Month. I feel all students should be invited and encouraged to serve others to feel a sense of belonging and ownership in their school and community.
3. How should the school balance student safety with the need for a quality educational experience in the face of situations like the COVID-19 pandemic? Student Safety should always be the number one priority. Open and timely communication will help ease some anxieties for teachers, parents and students. Being creative, flexible, vigilant, and being supportive to those that are working countless hours keeping our students on track, and being accessible through communication will be the best way to balance and navigate this experience. Continuing proper recommendations such as social distancing, hand washing, educating on symptom awareness and staying home if you’re sick are all things that should be done before, during and after a pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.