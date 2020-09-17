1. Why are you running for school board? In all honesty, when my kids graduated from high school, I intended to finish my current term and step back from the school board. My youngest graduated in the spring of 2019, and as my term came to an end, I realized that the experience I have from my time on the board and my human resources background would help the district navigate COVID-19 and the other challenges we are currently facing.
2. What are the biggest challenges facing Pine City Schools at this time, and how will you address them? Besides COVID-19 and the challenges the district faces with the pandemic, the most significant challenges Pine City Schools are facing include testing scores and teacher shortages. The number of Pine City Schools students meeting math, reading, and science standards is below the state average. Our schools have done extensive work to align our teaching with state standards, and the board needs to continue to support the work that is being done. Teacher shortages continue to grow across the state, especially in rural areas and critical subject areas. To help address teacher shortages, Pine City Schools will need to position themselves as the premier school district in our region by focusing on mentorship programs, employee engagement, and retainment.
3. How should the school balance student safety with the need for a quality educational experience in the face of situations like the COVID-19 pandemic? COVID-19 has brought a unique set of challenges for every district in Minnesota. Most would agree that having students in the classroom, with teachers and support staff, is the best way to give quality education. In a situation like COVID-19, the district must balance our staff and students’ safety, and ultimately our community, with education. Organizations around the world have realized the importance of adaptability. The organization’s mission must remain the same, but the mindset of how to accomplish the mission must be adjusted. At Pine City Schools, we must continue to focus on “Preparing Our Students for the Future” by being adaptable and mission focused.
