There are many good people with great ideas and good insight on the board now and have been in the past years. But as someone who has been around for a long time. Been part of the system as a parent, employee, and active community member. I believe some new blood with a new perspective, especially now in this time of uncertainty and constant change will benefit the board and the schools alike.
2. What are the biggest challenges facing Pine City Schools at this time, and how will you address them? Times are far from what they were even a year ago and with all the changes we need to have a variety of options, personalities, political views, and beliefs representing the students, staff, and community.
3. How should the school balance student safety with the need for a quality educational experience in the face of situations like the COVID-19 pandemic? I’ve always been a firm believer that every child is different and with the very rare circumstance, parents know what’s best for their child when it comes to their education, safety, and upbringing. I believe that the current program in place where the parents choose the path that their child is educated is the best solution at the moment for the situation we are in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.