2023 trap season begins

Hopefully, the snow piles will melt and the sun will shine brighter, and that means it’s time for the 2023 Spring Trap Shooting season.
The Pine City High School Trap Shooting team includes students in grades 7 through 12 and consists of 77 boys, girls, experienced shooters, and those who have never shot trap. Registration is now closed for the season, which runs from March 26 until May 21. The 2023 State Tournament will be scheduled around the second week of June and is open to all trap shooters. Trap shooting is done at Wings North on Sundays, with make-up days on Thursdays after 5. This schedule allows athletes to participate in other spring sports.
In 2021, Pine City Schools was the 4th largest team in Minnesota and the 5th largest team in the entire USA. Last year’s team included 75 athletes. This year, coaches will welcome another large squad and look forward to strong leadership from senior returnees: Josh Brinker, Billy Brown, Caden Fedder, Dalton Helmbrecht, Hailey Houle, Isaac Jahnz, Armani Johnson, Madisson Lemon, Cody Patzoldt, Eli Schultz, Gabby Schumacher, and Maddox Wiener. Fedder led the team last year in average and also shot a perfect round at the state tournament. In the state competition against the 16 teams in Class 9A, Pine City Novice shooters finished second and the Junior Varsity finished eighth. In addition to Fedder, the tournament team was led by underclassmen Tyler Mohr, Ryan Carl, Schultz, and Zach Watts.
The team is coached by volunteers who help the kids learn shooting competencies along with the skills needed to be a better person and teammate. This year, Brendt Nelson is taking over as head coach. Participants pay a registration fee of $35 to the league for insurance, and $150 for shooting fees at Wings North.
Because trap shooting is classified as a “club sport,” it is run through Community Education and is not funded like other high school sports. Ammunition costs are shared by donations from several local organizations, individual contributions, and fund raising done by coaches and the Pine County Thunderin’ Toms. Donations are used to pay for ammunition (over $16,000 per year), uniform shirts, letter patches, and safety equipment. Because of the generosity of donors, the team is able to cut parents’ cost for participation well below the state average of $300.
If you have any questions about the team, go to the Community Education page and click on Explore All Programs. You will find contact information should you have any questions.
