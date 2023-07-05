Gene Johnson

The Minnesota legislature, with the DFL in control, introduced many new proposals in this legislative session and the results will impact almost everyone. Some of it has been pent up progressive ideas from the DFL party, and they did their best to get them through. Those that did not get passed will undoubtedly be on the agenda for next year’s session. All of this will have an impact for many years down the road.

