Frank Wilcox Jr.

A few years ago, Jeff, a former coworker, called me and said, “Frank, I don’t know what’s wrong with me.  I just turned fifty-five.  I just can’t get excited about my job anymore. I’m not motivated. Every day is a repeat of the day before. Wash, rinse, repeat. I just kind of don’t care. Plus, I’ve got 10 years before I can retire.” I said, “Jeff, don’t worry about it. This is to be expected around age fifty-five. My problem is that it happened to me when I turned twenty-four!” I don’t think that helped Jeff much.  

