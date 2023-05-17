A few years ago, Jeff, a former coworker, called me and said, “Frank, I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I just turned fifty-five. I just can’t get excited about my job anymore. I’m not motivated. Every day is a repeat of the day before. Wash, rinse, repeat. I just kind of don’t care. Plus, I’ve got 10 years before I can retire.” I said, “Jeff, don’t worry about it. This is to be expected around age fifty-five. My problem is that it happened to me when I turned twenty-four!” I don’t think that helped Jeff much.
When I started my career, personal computers had not yet been invented. I had a rotary dial phone about the size of a 1973 VW Beetle. You could smoke at your desk. Political correctness had not yet infected the workplace. And retirement was so far off in the future it was depressing to even think about it. I was never a slacker. But I was never a “blue flamer” either. I always believed that in order to maintain a high level of productivity, it was essential for me to maintain a proper work/fishing balance. In my case, the emphasis on fishing.
I worked in downtown Minneapolis since 1979. Until recently, I never worried about getting carjacked or shot on my lunch break while enjoying my Whopper and fries. I now keep a hockey stick and an aluminum bat in the big green manly truck for self-defense. Five minutes for slashing! A former coworker of mine carries a switchblade. I suspect others are packing heat. I think Minneapolis has become the new Detroit.
Most of my career was spent in Corporate Tax doing audit defense. Basically, the states would audit and arrive at an assessment. It was then my job to reduce the assessment. A rather high stress and adversarial job but I never lost any sleep over it. Now let me make something clear. I’ve always been bad with numbers. How I ended-up in a tax department is one of the great mysteries of the universe. But I actually did okay at the job.
Another great mystery of the universe. Over the course of 40 plus years, I worked for Pillsbury, General Mills, Target, Coloplast and Interpublic Group. A few highlights of my career include the time I had to appear at a hearing in St. Paul. I gave my daughter her bottle before I left for St. Paul not knowing the little princess had spit-up baby formula on my necktie. One of the attorneys for the state was a woman about my age who kept smirking at me throughout the proceedings. When I went to the men’s room after the hearing and looked in the mirror, I realized why she was smirking. Another time I was scheduled to do a half-day presentation on tax to the marketing department of a subsidiary. Tragically, I forgot my shoes at home and gave the presentation in hiking boots. I also dripped toothpaste on my shirt before the meeting. That stuff just won’t come out. Coloplast was one of my more interesting gigs. Coloplast is the world’s largest manufacturer of colostomy bags and penile implants. You should have seen the company store! I’ve got tons of other stories I’ll save for another time.
But, fast forward to January 1, 2023 and retirement finally became a reality! Initially I had concerns about what I was going to do all day. However, after eight minutes of deep contemplation, my concern evaporated like a Minnesota Wild fan’s hope for a Stanley Cup.
I now get out of bed at the crack of 9:30 a.m. My wife, the Oncology Nurse, gets up at 4:30 a.m. to exercise and get ready for work. I keep stressing to her the importance of sleep. She likes the idea of retirement but isn’t quite ready to hang up her lab coat and stethoscope.
After waking up, I make my way to the kitchen. Make a cup of coffee to get my heart started and then scope out the kitchen for possible evidence of cookies, a caramel role from Tobie’s hiding on the counter, or maybe a forgotten piece of pizza. I believe cold Pizza Pub pizza is the cornerstone of a healthy breakfast. Following my nutritious breakfast, I climb in my big green manly truck and make my journey down Mainstreet to Cabina Coffee for my small coffee with a couple shots of espresso. Caffeine is for me one of the four basic food groups. Return home and crank up Sly and the Family Stone or James Brown. Try not to wake up the neighbors. Shower, shave and put on my cleanest dirty shirt and cargo shorts. Guess what time it is now? LUNCH TIME! Perform another reconnaissance of the refrigerator and pantry. Find something to eat. After lunch, it’s time for my two-hour power nap. After waking refreshed and invigorated, I sit outside and read. Around 4:30, I’ll text my wife and ask her what coupon she would like use for dinner. The rest of the day is spent reading and watching hockey or baseball.
One of the requirements of retirement is to play Pickle Ball. Unfortunately, I tore my ACL early in the season. That, in addition to rotator cuff surgery, have dashed my hopes of playing on the Pickle Ball pro circuit. The rotator cuff surgery has also hosed-up my fishing plans for this summer. I’ve never been big on exercise. My motto is “start out slow and then taper off.”
As you can see, retirement is a pretty rough gig. And I’m just the guy to handle it. I’ll be sharing tips and recommendations for a happy retirement in future columns.
Stay tuned for further updates and stories.
Frank Wilcox Rr. has retired to the Pine City area and can be reached at fkwilcox@comcast.net
