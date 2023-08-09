Mario and Maria stand near a busy intersection near Walmart in Pine City with their two young girls under a shade tree. Mario holds a sign asking for help from passersby on a hot July day. His neatly dressed wife and daughters sit in lawn chairs and smile as people drive by. Mario and his family are respectable-looking.
Mario says in broken English they are originally from Romania and worries this reporter is from the government. After being assured that is not the case, he shares more of his story.
“[We’re looking for] a change of life. The problem is corruption, and the government is indifferent to the people. To the small people like us,” he says. “The president only cares about himself. No work for the people. We are socialist and only lies in government.”
Mario says they now live in Kansas City, Missouri and will return there within the year. But for now they stand on the corner and get the help they need from people coming out of Walmart. He says they stay in a hotel temporarily and aren’t homeless, but work is hard to come by being from a foreign country. He gets some work at a Pentecostal church in Minneapolis doing yard work, he says, adding that he “follows only Jesus” and no religion.
He adds that America is the best country for the homeless, however. “I came here for a change of life and American dreams – it’s the best in the world,” he adds.
HOMELESS LOCALLY
A couple who lives locally in their van says they find work when they can, but it’s been difficult to find work generally. The man found work recently so earns enough to pay for food, with the help of an EBT card and local food shelf. Housing is tough to find, he says.
“Housing is expensive, especially with a deposit. There aren’t vacancies advertised. You basically have to apply all the time. And they don’t call you back when it’s your turn,” he says, adding that he lived with his father up until 2019 when his dad got ill and had to leave the home.
When asked how they stay warm in the winter with no home, they responded that they keep their car running in the winter for heat. The man added that there is not much help in the Twin Cities for the homeless and that there are more people in need there. The woman added, “People are bad there.”
He said people will call the police often when they see them parked somewhere, and the police will have to wake them up and ask them to move. He said the local police are good to them, however. “Even Walmart is buckling down on staying in the parking lot,” he added.
Contrasting the couples mentioned above, one homeless man lies on a picnic table in Robinson Park who appears to be struggling with mental illness and possibly drugs. Others like him have also been seen near the park and downtown.
Homeless looking for help in public places
Pine City Librarian Heidi Anderson-Ferdinand says the homeless population often come in to get warm in the winter or cool in the summer or to get out of the rain. She says they are able to use the computer there. Some want to check out books and can if they’re at a shelter. They can take materials with them while staying there. “It gives them something to think about other than the situation they’re in. A way to escape once in a while,” says Anderson-Ferdinand.
Sometimes the library has had people come in and try to sleep in the bathroom or meeting room, she adds, and says they worry it could be an overdose situation. “In other libraries people have died because they were not woken up,” she says, adding that they will always check on people if they notice they are in the bathroom for a prolonged length of time.
Anderson-Ferdinand gives some insight to where the homeless population live in Pine City. “They might be sleeping in a car or graveyard or park – or anywhere they won’t be undisturbed,” she says. One man set up camp in the meeting room and was told to leave. He said he couldn’t stop smoking weed so wasn’t able to go to the shelter.
Sometimes people come in as a pair where they’re homeless but together. And some are working and just can’t afford a place to live because housing is expensive, she adds.
Anderson-Ferdinand said there has never been an issue with homeless people clashing with families who use the library. “A homeless person is just like any other patron who comes through the door and we treat them with respect,” she says. “There was a homeless woman who came here several years ago and was an addict. But we saw her later and she was clean and going to school. This was one success story.”
At the Pine City New Horizons, a local thrift store, employee Sharon Maue says that the store accepts vouchers which are given by them to local churches and A Place For You to give to people in need. “We do get quite a few, maybe three vouchers a week,” she says. For those in critical need, she says that the store will help them out for free and give them the essentials they need.
Another employee, Sharon Peters, says that Gene Bever, from the Catholic church, will often take families here to get clothing and housewares they need, with the biggest need being kitchen wares.
Marcia Snyder, another New Horizons employee, adds, “We get a lot of families with little kids. We’re always happy to help.”
Homeless population on the rise locally
It appears the homeless population is increasing, according to Matt Viney, the director of A Place For You, a transitional homeless shelter located in Pine City who adds that they have seen a 53% increase in referrals since 2019.
Next week, we will look at the contributing factors to homelessness and talk to law enforcement and A Place For You about their interactions.
