It appears the homeless population is increasing, and according to Matt Viney, the director of A Place For You, a transitional homeless shelter located in Pine City. Last week, we spoke with a couple homeless families in the Pine City area and to locals who interact on a professional basis with the population.
Contributing factors to homelessness
Viney said they have seen a 53% increase in referrals since 2019. “Homelessness can have many different causes, including poverty, unemployment, mental illness, addiction, domestic violence, and lack of affordable housing, among others,” he says. “It is often a combination of these factors that leads to homelessness.”
Trauma, whether in youth or adulthood, is a prevalent factor in the homeless population they serve. The lack of providers and negative stigma around mental health create even more issues, he adds. And many individuals with disabling conditions remain undiagnosed, making it difficult to access support. Approximately 60% of the residents have reported having a disabling condition since the start of 2021, adds Viney.
The rising demand for housing with landlords raising requirements, creates significant barriers for those struggling with poverty and housing insecurity. Specific barriers include higher credit score requirements, larger security deposits, and lengthy criminal history checks, which disqualifies many from subsidized properties.
Viney notes that even those who receive disability payments from social security are expected to live on less than $1,000 per month, which is insufficient to meet the demands of today’s economy. “Moreover, the social security application process is lengthy, and many are denied the first time, leaving them with only $200 per month from general assistance,” he adds. “The situation is compounded by the fact that 83% of the population has no vehicle, 65% have no email, and 26% have no phone.”
The average age of the homeless population is 45, with the youngest being 18 and the oldest being 91 at A Place For You. Over the past few years, A Place For You has encountered a sharp increase in the number of people fleeing domestic violence. Viney said they believe that the closure of Windows, a domestic violence shelter in Hinckley, has caused the percentage of people fleeing domestic violence to increase from 5% in 2019 to 16% in the beginning of 2022.
Panhandling is legal in Minnesota and across the U.S. The courts have ruled that panhandlers are protected by the First Amendment and may stand passively and display their signs. However, they may not behave aggressively or interfere with traffic flow. If this happens, people can call law enforcement.
Law enforcement weighs in on a multifaceted problem
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson says they have observed the largest homeless population in Hinckley due to the casino being open 24/7. He says they’ll also stay at A Place For You, and when they’ve reached their time limit, they may stick around town until they can get back in.
He says it’s also become more common that people will stay in campers and squat on property where no one is telling them they can’t be there. “It seems like it’s been huge this year,” he notes, “on hunting property or where someone allowed them there and then a community [of homeless] starts.
Nelson says that law enforcement doesn’t bother the homeless population unless there is a call with a complaint. Law enforcement will often give individuals rides and even use their own resources to help some that are in need. “Deputies are regularly giving money out of their pocket to help people,” he adds. “In the winter, we will let them sit in the lobby overnight.”
When there are negative encounters with the homeless population it typically comes in the form of trespassing, drugs, child welfare checks and burglary. “If they stick around, they tend to get into more trouble and crime. If they wind up on a compound, we see thefts of generators in the winter.”
When asked what the common cause is for being homeless, Nelson said it’s hard to pin down any one reason. “Several are there by choice. Sometimes their lifestyle creates the problems to get them there. Some are on a route to somewhere else. Some have fallen on hard times who need help,” he says. “They’re not all drug addicts, but drugs and mental health play a part. There are genuinely people who have come on hard times. For others it’s their gypsy lifestyle.”
Local resources but also lack of resources
Locally, A Place For You, a transitional homeless shelter, offers help to those looking for a place to stay. But in general, there seems to be a lack of resources.
“A Place For You only has so many rooms, but we try to partner with community resources,” notes Nelson. “We don’t do a good job with mental health, chemical health and housing. Chemical health is getting more attention with more options now, but mental health is a problem for people who are in crisis.” He adds on housing, “It’s hard to find an apartment or house to rent when you’re willing to pay for it, let alone when you can’t.”
Viney says that A Place For You said that they have nine available single rooms and on average shelter from 85-110 individuals annually. “We field over 400 calls per year from individuals experiencing homelessness in our area,” he adds. “Our staff works tirelessly to identify the most effective options for each person.” So far this year, they have had a room only open for two to three days before being filled. Usually someone is filling the bed the same day.
The shelter, which serves adults 18 years and older, is currently working with Pine County which has collaborated on a grant for the shelter for remodeling. The remodel will add five rooms and update the furnace and other parts of the building. “Unfortunately, the remodel has run into some issues,” says Viney. “The initial budget estimates for the remodel were under the allotted grant amount. However, after contractors bid on the project, they came in a million dollars over budget. Now I am scrambling to write grants and find money before the deadline for our initial grant.”
Opened in 2012, A Place For You, located at 220 3rd Ave SE, Pine City, offers a safe and secure environment where guests can have their basic needs met and gain help through a team of mental health practitioners, housing navigators, and program support staff. They offer private rooms with doors that can be closed, ensuring the safety and security of all guests. They also help individuals set appointments and access doctors, mental health and chemical health services.
There are requirements for people to stay at the facility including being 18 years or older; having or being willing to obtain a valid picture I.D.; residing in Pine, Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, or Mille Lacs counties for at least seven days or receive verifiable services from a county within the service area; having no convictions for violent crimes against persons within the past two years (Convictions prior to the two-year time frame will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis); having no charges/convictions for sex offenses, arson, or weapons; having no criminal history that designates them as a “predatory offender”; being sober and drug-free during the stay; actively working towards finding housing, employment, or any other options to help stabilize their situation; and being in the shelter by curfew 10 p.m.
More information can be found at https://apfy.org/ or by calling (320) 438-7070.
Other resources available
Other resources available to the homeless population include, but are not limited to Lakes & Pines poverty and housing assistance (https://www.lakesandpines.org/emergency-housing-assistance), Family Pathways domestic abuse shelter (https://www.familypathways.org/our-work/safety/) and 24-Hour Crisis Hotline (800) 338-SAFE (7233); New Pathways in Cambridge family shelter (http://newpathwaysmn.com/); services available through Pine County (https://www.co.pine.mn.us/departments/health_and_human_services/index.php); New Horizon Thrift Store, open from Tuesday through Friday (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and located at 870 Main St. S, Pine City, phone is (320) 279-0927; Family Pathways Thrift Store in Pine City at 800 Main St., Pine City, and open Mon. through Fri. 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., phone is (320) 629-3878; and Family Pathways Food Shelf located at 220 7th St SW, Pine City, phone is (320) 629-0128.
If interested in giving to A Place For You, monetary donations can be made in-person, by mail or online at our website www.apfy.org. Many options to help are listed on the website and include a meal train, Amazon wishlist and consumable products such as paper towels, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, shampoo/conditioner, deodorant, razors, and shaving cream.
A Giving Gala will be held on September 29 with the goal to raise $100,000. More information can be found on their website.
