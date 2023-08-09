At the end of July, I went home to East Randolph, New York to take part in a ceremony dedicating a road in my brother’s memory. I am the oldest of six children, all girls, except for my brother, David, the youngest. My brother died while serving in action in Iraq 15 years ago.
The local paper led with this headline, “Randolph Road Memorializes Native Soldier.” The writer went on to say, “The courage of a Randolph native who gave his life while serving with great distinction in the Global War on Terrorism was honored Saturday with the dedication of the “Staff Sgt. David Textor Memorial Highway” on Route 394.
Being part of this ceremony was obviously a day filled with many conflicting emotions. My family was very grateful for the work people put in to make this day a reality. By having this road sign put up in the town where we lived, my brother’s memory will always be woven into the fabric of the community. This day was also a very sad day because my brother, who we all loved dearly, is no longer with us. His children have grown up without their dad, and we have a perpetual hole in our hearts that can’t ever be filled. But this day wasn’t all about grief and sadness; it was also about family and community.
If you Google East Randolph, New York, you will find that I grew up in a very small town. I was a bit surprised to see it is now a hamlet. The population is about 600 people. The number of dairy cows in the area certainly surpasses the number of people! The people in this small town care about their neighbors and take care of each other. Many of the people that showed up for my family on this day, hadn’t seen me for years, yet there they were. Making sure we knew how much we were loved and how proud they were of my brother. It wasn’t just sadness that filled our eyes, but tears of joyful memories I shared during my speech. Many of the memories I had of my brother probably weren’t appropriate for a formal dedication ceremony. Those people in attendance that knew us, understood. For example, when my brother collected and sold garter snakes to the neighborhood kids and then got in big trouble from their parents. Daring our cousin to grab the electric fence on my Grandparent’s farm or the time my sister threw him in the swimming pool and said sink or swim. (Boy, I am not sure how my parents survived living with all of us.)
After the ceremony, we had time to visit and reminisce about the “good ole days.” My youngest son attended the ceremony. He didn’t remember most of my extended family as it has been years since we were all together. I spent time moving around the room and introducing him to my aunts, uncles, cousins, and family friends, and that is where the joy was. As we talked, I explained how each person was connected to our family and shared some of my favorite memories of growing up surrounded by these people. They of course shared their perspectives and memories as well. Through these stories, not just of my brother, but all of our family and friends who couldn’t be with us, lived on again. Eventually, the afternoon wound down and we all said our goodbyes. My husband says the only thing longer than a Minnesota goodbye is a Western New York goodbye. He could be right!
We ended the day by driving to the house where I grew up. I think it is abandoned now and the giant pine trees that used to be in the front yard were cut down many years ago. This house belonged to my mom’s parents. We lived with my grandma Viola when I was little, and after she died, my parents kept her house and we all lived there until we were teenagers. It looks so small now, but I am not sure we felt that way growing up. The yard and the woods across the street provided hours of amusement. I spent some time explaining to my son all of the things I loved about living there. It is hard to believe that I have now been in Minnesota longer than I ever lived in New York. What is the saying, “The days are long, but the years are short?”
I am happy to be part of Pine City. It has always reminded me of my home town. People are proud of this town, of their traditions and they look out for each other. I have experienced it many times over the years and especially this last year in my role as school principal. Some of you may think, do I ever see Mrs. Yehlik out and about? Maybe not. I do tend to be a bit introverted at times.
