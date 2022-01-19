AAA award winners

Pictured right from left to right are Reiser, Merrick, Blaisdell, and Overtoom.

Pine City High School AAA winners were announced last week. The two winners were Colton Blaisdell and Rhaya Merrick, each earning a $500 scholarship. Runners up, each earning a $250 scholarship, are Micah Overtoom and Brynna Reiser.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.