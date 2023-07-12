The Pine City Heritage Players Community Theater is presenting the Addams Family (A New Musical Comedy) on Thursday, July 13 (7 p.m.), Friday, July 14 (7 p.m.), Saturday, July 15 (7 p.m.) and Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at the Pine City High School Auditorium. This event is held in partnership with Pine City Community Education and will perform in the Pine City High School Auditorium.
The Addams Family musical is described as a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family and features an original story. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness played by
Emily Schueller, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met, Lucas Beineke played by Lukas Struss.
And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams, played by Jon Bigelow, must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia, played by Shayla Mihelich.
Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
Becky Schueller is back as play director for the first time since the Heritage Player’s first summer musical in 2016. “It’s been a busy, but exciting few weeks rehearsing with this amazing cast,” she said. “What I love most about this show is how each one of the actors has created their own version of the iconic characters from the original TV show or the more recent Netflix show that features the Addams Family. They bring their ideas to the table to create their characters and we collaborate together to implement those ideas.”
Schueller recalls those early days doing their first summer musical in 2016. “I remember having just three keyboards as our ‘pit’ because we were still trying to find people that were willing to invest their time into a summer production,” she recalled. “This show has 12 members in the orchestra and they are doing a great job. Instrumental music is a talent that I don’t possess, so I’m always impressed with how an orchestra comes together and spends time rehearsing and learns it all so quickly.”
Other key roles include Jay Schueller who is the set designer, tech director and lighting designer; Rachel Bigelow (scenic painter); Emily Erickson (choreographer); JoLynn Howard (costumer); Jennifer Hansman (vocal director);Jaimie Holmstrom (pit director); Ryan Palmer (sound director); Rosalie Ascheman (stage manager), Anthony Olson (backstage manager), and Ceal Regnier (prop designer).
The cast list includes: Gomez Addams (Jon Bigelow); Morticia Addams (Shayla Mihelich);
Uncle Fester (Wesley Sorum); Wednesday Addams
(Emily Schueller); Pugsley Addams (Aaron Jeske); Grandma (Michaela Engh); Lurch (Elisa Mill); Mal Beineke (Noah Franz); Alice Beineke (Rachel Bigelow); and Lucas Beineke (Lukas Struss). The Addams Family Ancestors include Alexandria Gosen, BeckaJo Bredeson, Anna Haverhals, Ali Hanson, Claire Brackenbury, Ava Vaagenes, Ashley Peters, Maggie Schultz, Eliah Karas, Cassandra Olson, Nadia Honary-Satriano, Evan Olson, Felicia Madsen, Kyle Peters, Jordyn Johnson, Jen Simonson, Nick Schultz, Natalie Anaruk, Morgan Brackenbury, Rob Spahr, William Kostohryz, and Keith Bredeson.
This will be a show you won’t want to miss with amazing costumes and make-up, extravagant set design, professional-level vocals, and characters that easily captivate any audience! Tickets on sale at
www.pinecityheritageplayers.com or in person at the Pine City Area Chamber office in downtown Pine City at 315 Main Street South, suite 155. Seating will be limited to just 300 guests per performance, so advance purchase is encouraged for this production.
