Frank Wilcox

I’ve been retired now for six months. I think I’ve exceeded expectations making the transition. I’ve recently started checking out the preferred vehicles of retirees – Buick LeSabres and Mercury Marquis’. I’ve ordered a couple pair of black compression socks to wear with my plaid shorts and dress shoes. I’ve also ordered the really big sunglasses that look like welding goggles. These sunglasses are a must have for cruising down Main Street in my Buick LeSabre at under 20 mph. Prior to retiring, I was a little stressed. I was afraid I would become “my dad.”  Even though my dad had the Buick LeSabre, compression socks, and even took things to the next level by moving to Florida, the guy did not have a good retirement.

