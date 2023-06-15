I’ve been retired now for six months. I think I’ve exceeded expectations making the transition. I’ve recently started checking out the preferred vehicles of retirees – Buick LeSabres and Mercury Marquis’. I’ve ordered a couple pair of black compression socks to wear with my plaid shorts and dress shoes. I’ve also ordered the really big sunglasses that look like welding goggles. These sunglasses are a must have for cruising down Main Street in my Buick LeSabre at under 20 mph. Prior to retiring, I was a little stressed. I was afraid I would become “my dad.” Even though my dad had the Buick LeSabre, compression socks, and even took things to the next level by moving to Florida, the guy did not have a good retirement.
My dad spent his retirement in his recliner watching Fox News and swearing at the TV. He would count down the minutes until he could have a couple Brandy Manhattans at 4:00 pm. He would buy only Christian Brother’s brandy because he thought Christian Brother’s was run by Catholic monks. He grew up in Eveleth and was part of the Greatest Generation. He “blew-out” his knee, playing hockey, which kept him from enlisting in the service during WWII. My dad never talked about it but I know he carried this with him his whole life.
As a kid we lived in Detroit. My dad worked for a company that supplied manufacturing materials to the auto industry. His job was to work with truck lines to get materials from Point A to Point B. In 1960’s Detroit, the guys controlling the motor carrier industry were a little shady. More than a little shady in a lot of cases. A lot of their last names ended in a vowel. Legend has it my dad had lunch with Jimmy Hoffa. And he always talked about some guy named RICO.
One of my earliest memories of my dad is the time he injured his knee and ended up on crutches. He got the crutches tangled-up in a scatter rug and went flying across the room like Superman. Of course, I thought it was hilarious. I learned some new words and creative new word combinations that day. Another of my favorite “Dad” memories is the night my sister announced during dinner that she was going to take a bus to Alabama and join the civil rights movement. Time stopped. Nobody moved. Forks stopped midway between plate and mouth. The tension reached a level not felt since the Cuban Missile Crisis. My dad and sisters always ensured dinners were the most exciting part of the day.
My sister did not take the bus to Alabama.
I remember sitting on his lap when I was 3 or 4 watching Soupy Sales on TV. Soupy Sales was like an R rated Captain Kangaroo. I remember how excited he was the night I got my front teeth pushed in playing hockey. Hey, I might be the worst player on the team, but at least I’m missing a few teeth like real hockey players! I remember many a Sunday afternoon around the age of 14 or 15, having a couple beers with him and watching the Vikings snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. I remember how this tough dude could not share his feelings, but would cry at a Baptism, First Communion, or a rendition of Ave Maria. Like I said earlier, he was part of the Greatest Generation. These guys were some tough hombres. No touchy-feely stuff for them.
The night before I got married, I went to my mom and dad and gave them a kiss and told each of them I loved them. No big deal. I didn’t expect a response. The next night as my bride and I were getting ready to leave the reception, my dad came up to me, put his arm around my shoulders and whispered in my ear “I love you too.” That’s the greatest memory I have of my dad. I’ll never forget.
So, Happy Father’s Day Dad. I look forward to having a few cold ones with you someday in the world beyond. And watching the Vikings implode. Again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.