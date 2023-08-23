• Cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing
• Drop in blood pressure
• Swelling of the lips, throat, tongue, or eye lids
• Dizziness or faintness
• Severe stomach pain
• Symptoms commonly appear 2-6 hours after eating meat or dairy products, or after exposure to products containing alpha-gal (for example, gelatin-coated medications).
• AGS reactions can be different from person-to-person. They can range from mild to severe or even life-threatening. Anaphylaxis (a potentially life-threatening reaction involving multiple organ systems) may need urgent medical care.
• People may not have an allergic reaction after every alpha-gal exposure.
• If you think you may have AGS go talk to your healthcare provider.
• AGS can be severe, and even life-threatening. Seek immediate emergency care if you are having a severe allergic reaction.
Foods to avoid with AGS: Not all patients with AGS have reactions to every ingredient containing alpha-gal.
Most healthcare providers recommend patients with AGS stop eating mammalian meat (such as beef, pork, lamb, venison, rabbit, etc.).
Depending on your sensitivity and the severity of your allergic reaction, your healthcare provider may also suggest you avoid other foods and ingredients which may contain alpha-gal (such as cow’s milk, milk-products, and gelatin).
Read food product labels carefully.
Although very rare, some people with severe AGS may react to ingredients in certain vaccines or medications. Talk to your healthcare provider before taking a new medication or receiving a vaccine.
What can be done to prevent tick bites: What can I do to prevent AGS? Preventing tick bites is important and may reduce your chances of developing AGS.
Before you go outdoors
• Avoid grassy, brushy, and wooded areas, where ticks may be found.
• Walk in the center of trails.
• Treat clothing and gear with permethrin or buy pre-treated items.
• Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents.
