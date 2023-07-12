Pine City’s Art Fest
Photo Provided

Art Fest, a Pine City tradition since 1977, will be returning to Robinson Park this Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Art Fest gives artists and crafters an opportunity to display and sell their wares. 

