Art Fest, a Pine City tradition since 1977, will be returning to Robinson Park this Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Art Fest gives artists and crafters an opportunity to display and sell their wares.
Candles, custom woodwork, artwork, refurbished home decor, jewelry, photography, dog attire, and more will be available for purchase at the festival.
Food will consist of pies, ice cream, pulled pork sandwiches, brats, hot dogs, walking tacos, and a variety of baked goods. Live music will be provided by The Neighborz Band.
Art Fest is organized and hosted by the Pine City Arts Council, a non-profit volunteer group which serves the community through various events such as Art Fest and Art in the Park and has been in existence for 46 years. Art in the Park is an event which takes place on Friday evenings in the summer at Robinson Park providing live music and food for purchase from various organizations.
Art Fest continues to be one of Pine City’s most popular visitor attractions year after year. Over 60 vendors will be featured at the event. Robinson Park is located in downtown Pine City and provides shady resting spots for event attendees and artists alike.
The park is surrounded by a variety of retail shops, restaurants and a local brewery.
Enjoy lunch from one of the non-profit organizations serving in the park or grab a seat to enjoy the music on the gazebo stage. Funding for the event is provided by the Legacy Foundation and East Central Regional Arts Council, along with other local organizations.
