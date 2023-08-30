rain this September

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows abnormally dry conditions in a stripe along the Canadian Border. The rest of the Arrowhead is still in a moderate drought. Carlton and Pine Counties have a severe drought because of hit or miss rain this summer that has been more miss than hit. Long range forecasters keep promising us a return to rain but many months, that has fallen short. This September, the “promise” from those folks is for four inches of rain which would be two more than normal. Keep your fingers crossed!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.