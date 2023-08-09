Applications now being accepted to become a Master Gardener

Do you have an interest in gardening? Would you be willing to share your gardening knowledge and experience in your community? If you answered yes, then you should apply to become a U of M Extension Master Gardener. Apply for the Master Gardener core course between August 1 and October 1, 2023  to become a Master Gardener in 2024. Apply online at extension.umn.edu/master-gardener/become-master-gardener (or scan the QR Code), then click ‘Join Us’ to complete the online fillable application. 

