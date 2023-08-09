Applications now being accepted to become a Master Gardener

Do you have an interest in gardening? Would you be willing to share your gardening knowledge and experience in your community? If you answered yes, then you should apply to become a U of M Extension Master Gardener. Apply for the Master Gardener core course between August 1 and October 1, 2023 to become a Master Gardener in 2024. Apply online at extension.umn.edu/master-gardener/become-master-gardener (or scan the QR Code), then click ‘Join Us’ to complete the online fillable application.
Individuals accepted into the program will start an internship that begins with a self-paced 48-hour online Master Gardener Core Course the second week of January. The course will run between January and May with one of 12 new gardening topics presented each week by U of M Extension Horticulture staff. There is also an opportunity to meet with the instructor online once a week. There is a fee for the core course, but a partial scholarship may be available depending on the county which you apply for.
Following the core course, interns complete 50 hours of volunteer time in their first year and 25 hours in succeeding years by working with other master gardeners in their county and/or on their own on a variety of projects that inform the public about gardening and horticulture. Volunteer projects can include horticultural days, community gardens, community education classes, youth gardening sessions, school gardens, ask a master gardener booth at the farmers’ market or county fair, newspaper columns, radio broadcasts, Facebook posts, and much more.
You can also obtain an application by contacting your local County Extension Office.
Pine County contact: Master Gardener Coordinator, Terry Salmela, at the Pine County Courthouse Extension Office in Pine City by emailing: salme002@umn.edu or calling 800-657-3813 Ext #3.
