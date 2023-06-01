After all the snow this winter, which then turned into flooding, it is hard to remember that trees may still be trying to recover from drought stress. But 2021 and 2022 both had drought conditions during parts of the growing seasons. Thanks to Minnesota and North Dakota Extension, Purdue University, and the MN DNR for the information in this article.
Trees, like most other plants, have the majority of their feeder roots in the top layers of the soil, where they have access to oxygen and decaying organic matter. So the top 6-12” is where the plant gets the majority of its moisture, soil nutrition, and oxygen.
Under drought conditions, the tree’s root system is damaged from continual lack of moisture. Most deciduous trees will respond by dropping leaves. Conifers will drop needles. This is part of the tree’s drought adaptation. The tradeoff is that the tree is also shedding parts that photosynthesize. This reduces carbohydrate production which significantly lowers energy reserves and the production of defense chemicals in the tree, thus making it more susceptible to pests. If a tree is severely stressed and drops all of its leaves, it may be unable to produce enough photosynthates to properly harden off and survive the upcoming winter.
What can homeowners do to help drought stressed landscape trees?
1. Wait and see. There is nothing we humans can do that is better than a tree’s own natural resilience. (Unfortunately, the tree professionals suggest we can expect to lose trees and see signs of drought stress for the next 3-5 years). Be patient.
2. Water as needed. How do you know if your tree needs water? Dig gently and feel the soil 6-9” down. In general, if rainfall is low, water slowly-at the drip line-every 10-14 days. During drought conditions, use a soaker hose to slowly drip water onto the ground under the entire canopy of the tree (from the trunk to the edge). The goal is to re-wet the soil down about six inches. Repeat this pattern until deciduous trees lose their leaves and go dormant, and for evergreens, until the soil freezes.
3. Reduce competition for water. Mulch around the trees using 3-4” of wood chips, tree bark or other organic (plant based) mulch, even as far as the drip line. (Keep mulch 3-6” away from the base of the tree to prevent disease and insect damage). Lawn grass under trees is not good because its dense, fibrous root systems can out compete trees with less dense root systems.
4. Do not fertilize drought stressed plants. Fertilizing produces vegetative growth, which the stressed tree does not have the root system to support. Wait.
Kari Holmberg is a University of Minnesota Extension master gardener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.