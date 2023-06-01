Kari Holmberg

After all the snow this winter, which then turned into flooding, it is hard to remember that trees may still be trying to recover from drought stress.  But 2021 and 2022 both had drought conditions during parts of the growing seasons.  Thanks to Minnesota and North Dakota Extension, Purdue University, and the MN DNR for the information in this article.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.