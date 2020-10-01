Arlene Clasen passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Lakeside Health & Rehab in Pine City at the age of 91.
Arlene Florence Mathson was born Aug. 27, 1929 to Oliver and Florence (Soderberg) Mathson in Bancroft, Iowa.
She and her brother Melvin grew up on the farm, and later graduated from Bancroft High School. She went on to Waldorf College in Forest City, Iowa to pursue a career in teaching, and it was while she was there she met Donald Elvin Clasen. After graduating in the spring of 1949, she began teaching a first-grade class in Fenton, Iowa. Don traveled from Forest City, Iowa (about 60 miles away) several times a week to see her. After many movie and roller-skating dates, they were united in marriage on June 24, 1951 in Algona, Iowa. They later moved to Elmore, Iowa but she continued to teach in Fenton and stayed with an elderly lady during the week, going home to her new husband on the weekends. After the birth of their first son, Dennis in May 1952, she returned to teaching in the fall, a class of 38 kindergarten children in Elmore. They later moved to St. Paul, and Colleen, Robert & Lori were born in 1955, 1958 & 1959. December 1959 brought them to Columbia Heights and the family grew again with the birth of Nancy in 1962. In 1968, she started working in the lab at the Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant until Kerri was born in 1971. In 1973, the family moved to Pine City where she spent the next several years continuing to raise their children. Throughout the years, she liked camping and weekends spent snowmobiling at their cabin on Minnewawa Lake. She still found time to fill in as a substitute teacher when needed as well. When the nest was empty, she and Don spent time at their lake place at Lake of the Woods and later, enjoyed spending their winters in Texas. She filled many roles—Wife, Mom and Grandma. Arlene loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, garage sales, craft sales, having her nails and hair done, cooking and soap operas. She was “famous” for her potato salad and loved being asked to make it for family functions. She will be greatly missed by everyone.
Arlene is survived by her children: Dennis Clasen of St. Cloud, Colleen (Mark) Daniels of Eagan, Robert (Mary) Clasen of Hinckley, Lori (Steve) Fedder of Pine City, Nancy (Lonny) Lucht of Pine City, and Kerri Schumacher of Eagan; grandchildren: Shannon (Brent) Tilley, Angelene (Alwynn) Gilgen, Dustin (Anna) Bombard, Carrie (Brian) Ellingson, Joe Daniels; Sarah (Michael) Telander; Stephanie Fedder, Kellie (Sean) Geisler, Cory (Lindsey) Fedder, Tracy (Ryan) Lautt; Casey Lucht, Sully Lucht; Brady Schumacher, Gabriella Schumacher; 25 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Ina (Jerry) Maxwell, Hazel Koll, Marlene Prohaska, Geri Clasen, Virginia Mathson. Brothers-in-law: James (Georgene) Clasen, David Clasen.
Arlene is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Don; parents Oliver and Florence Mathson; brother Melvin Mathson; great granddaughter Alivia Lautt; father-in-law Carl Clasen; mother-in-law Theresa Fuller; sisters-in-law: Ruby Hittesdorf, DeEtta Hauge, Arlene Clasen, LuraMae Clasen, Leneve Clasen; brothers-in-law: Roland Clasen, Magnus Hittesdorf, Arthur (Red) Hauge, Robert Clasen, Roman Koll, Mahlon (Mike) Clasen, Ray Prohaska; step granddaughter and step great granddaughter Sally Walberg, Brooklyn Marie Quam.
Reverend John Stiles officiated at funeral services for Arlene Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal for friends and family was held Monday, Sept. 28 at Swanson Chapel. Interment took place at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
