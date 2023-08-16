In the heart of northeastern Minnesota, a proactive approach to public transportation is bringing communities together like never before. Arrowhead Transit, a vital connection for residents across the region, is promoting a unique initiative known as the Transportation Advocacy Committee (TAC).
This committee is a platform where the needs, suggestions, and aspirations of locals are discussed, fostering collaboration between Arrowhead Transit and the communities it serves.
The TAC meetings, which occur regularly in each of the ten counties covered by Arrowhead Transit, serve as a vital link between the transportation service provider and the communities it connects.
These gatherings, facilitated by Arrowhead Transit, are open forums where individuals from cities, communities, and additional areas serviced by the bus routes can voice their ideas and concerns directly to the organization.
Joe Gentile, The Associate Director of Operations at Arrowhead Transit, sheds light on the significance and mechanics of the TAC meetings. “It’s a meeting of local people from towns and townships in the areas that our bus travels to. The TAC meeting are informal, and attendees share their ideas on what route designs they would like to see in their town,” explains the Gentile. “These meetings are in an advisory capacity only, where individuals from all walks of life, including mayors, local residents, young adults, and seniors, gather to contribute their insights.”
The committee, encompassing a diverse array of participants, holds a key role in shaping the future of Arrowhead Transit’s services. “The TAC meetings allow us to hear directly from the community about what they need,” Gentile adds. “The advisory board may advise on new routes, additional services, and other issues that concern the community.”
One of the notable aspects of the TAC is its inclusivity. Participation isn’t limited by professional status or age; instead, anyone with a stake in the community’s transportation system is encouraged to join. The committee thrives on the contributions of engaged community members, driving initiatives that enhance accessibility, convenience, and connectivity across the region.
While the TAC meetings are conducted quarterly, with schedules occasionally adapting due to weather conditions, Arrowhead Transit ensures that the lines of communication remain open between gatherings. Attendees are encouraged to provide input and suggestions even outside of the scheduled meetings, reinforcing the commitment to ongoing community engagement.
Furthermore, the TAC’s inclusive nature extends to its membership recruitment process. Gentile explains, “Current members may recommend friends, relatives, or acquaintances who are interested in joining. We’ve also advertised in the past to attract new voices in areas where participation was lower.”
Each TAC is tailored to its respective county, allowing the focus to be specific to the needs and preferences of the local communities. Meetings are often held at Arrowhead Transit’s facilities, but alternate locations have been considered in the past to accommodate different participants’ needs.
Arrowhead Transit’s TAC initiative is a prime example of community engagement, promoting collaboration, dialogue, and tangible results. By creating a space where individuals from all walks of life can come together to influence the direction of public transportation, Arrowhead Transit is ensuring that its services remain responsive, efficient, and attuned to the evolving needs of northeastern Minnesota’s residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.