Pumpkins and winter squash are among the most popular vine crops in the garden. Their vines “run,” or grow along, the ground and take up a lot of space. Consider using bush-type varieties in smaller gardens. You can train small-fruited squash like delicata or acorn on a trellis to save space. Large-fruited squash are too heavy to trellis, so grow them on the ground. I experimented this year with growing several varieties of winter squash on a hog panel bent into an arch.
GROWING
Sow seed in the garden in late May to early June. They need warm soil (65°F at 2” soil depth) to germinate properly. You can also start seeds indoors in late April. The seedlings take about four weeks from seeding to transplanting. They should have two to three true leaves at the time of transplanting.
Plant pumpkin and winter squash seeds 3/4” deep, 24-36 inches apart. Use the closer spacing if the variety is a bush type. Spacing between rows should be five to six feet apart. Vine crops need at least one inch of water each week during the growing season from rainfall or irrigation.
HARVESTING
Harvest winter squash and pumpkins when the shells are hard and before a hard freeze. A light frost that kills the vine will usually not harm the fruit, but a hard freeze will accelerate decay. Cut the fruit from the vine, leaving a few inches of stem attached. Be careful not to cut or bruise the fruit or snap off the stem. Bruises or nicks can cause rot. Squash that have stems broken flush with the top can decay in this area.
After cutting pumpkins and squash from the vines, field-cure them in place for a week or two in dry sunny weather. This method will dry and toughen the skin for longer storage. If the weather has turned cold or rainy, you can cure squash indoors in a warm (80°F), well-ventilated space.
STORING
Winter squash should be stored in a cool and dry place, ideally around 55°F, with good air movement, and relative humidity around 60%. Basements are generally cool and dry. If storing vegetables in basements, provide your vegetables with some ventilation. Harvested vegetables are not dead. They still “breathe” and require oxygen to maintain their high quality. The expected shelf-life is two to six months, depending on the variety.
If appropriate storage is not available, you can preserve pumpkins and squash by drying slices in a dehydrator, freezing cooked mashed squash or canning cubes in a pressure canner.
For more information on growing, storing and preserving winter squash (and many other vegetables), visit the University of Minnesota Extension website at extension.umn.edu, and search “winter squash”. To see the results of my hog panel winter squash experiment, visit the Pine County Master Gardener Facebook page.
Consider becoming a Master Gardener. For an application form and more information, call the University of Minnesota Extension office in Pine County at the courthouse in Pine City at 800-651-3813 Ext. #3 or #1. Or, email salme002@umn.edu. For more information about the Extension Master Gardener program go to www.mgweb@umn.edu and click onto ‘Become a Master Gardener’ and ‘Apply Now.’
