Ashlea “Lea” Dronen

Ashlea “Lea” Elizabeth Dronen of south St. Paul, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 4, 2023, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. She was 26 years old.
Ashlea was born on Sept. 10, 1996 at United Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. to Shawn and Pamela Dronen. Ashlea grew up in the Midway area of Saint Paul, Blaine and Sandstone Minn. She grew up as a child in the church of Christ. Her first job as a teenager was in Hinckley, Minn. at McDonald’s, then she transferred to the McDonald’s in Blaine.
Ashlea enjoyed being a volunteer at Cheri’s Flower’s in Sandstone and Park River Estates in Mounds View, Minn. When Ashlea turned 18, she moved to California to live with her oldest sister, Autumn and graduated high school from Royal High School in Simi Valley, Calif. in 2015, where she also obtained her EMT certification. She went on to Minnesota School of Cosmetology and graduated as an Esthetician in 2021.
Like her Aunt Jacquie Sawyer and her grandfather Richard, Ashlea was an entrepreneur. In February 2022, she and her friend and classmate, Amanda Dack, opened Blended Beauty, a waxing and enhancement studio in Stillwater, Minn. Ashlea was also employed at Radiance MedSpa in Woodbury, Minn., as a medical esthetician, Jared Jewelers in Maplewood, Minn., Waxing the City in Woodbury, Minn. and European Wax Center in Roseville and Vadnais Heights, Minn.
Ashlea enjoyed her work as an esthetician, but she enjoyed being a mother more. She had two beautiful daughters born in 2020, with her partner, Antwon (Moonie) Young. Ashlea loved her girls, Amora and Avanii with all she had. Weaving her love of music, Boho, the beach and her love of a simple lifestyle into their little personalities.
Ashlea was a loving, kind, generous and empathetic person who could light up a room with her infectious laugh and lighthearted ways. She will be greatly missed by many but especially her nieces and nephews who loved her crazy and fun bunny ways.
Survivors are her children Amora and Avanii; partner Antwon (Moonie) Young; grandparent Jean Dronen of Minneapolis, Minn.; parents Shawn Dronen of Hinckley, Minn., Pamela (Sjodahl) Dronen of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; sisters Autumn Sambrano (Jessica) of Camarillo, Calif., Alithea Trumper (Michael) of Woodbury, Minn., Andriana Booker (Shawn) of Hinckley, Minn.; and 12 beautiful and handsome nieces and nephews along with loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ashlea was preceded in death by her grandparents Caroline Nelson, Gerald Dronen, Richard and Mary Sjodahl; Aunt Lori Nelson; and brother JonPaul Grant.
A funeral service was planned for Lea at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2023 at the Methven Funeral Home Chapel in Sandstone, Minn., with Tyler Johnson and Dexter Wingfield officiating. Visitation took place one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements by Methven Funeral and Cremation Services of Sandstone, Minn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.