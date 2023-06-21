Jesse Grabow

Question: I see a lot of vehicles broke down and on the side of the road in the summer months. This is when we have our best weather but I am not sure if people realize how hard the heat can be on a vehicle. Many look like they are on a road trip. Can you provided some insight on how to prevent or prepare for this?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.