Question: I see a lot of vehicles broke down and on the side of the road in the summer months. This is when we have our best weather but I am not sure if people realize how hard the heat can be on a vehicle. Many look like they are on a road trip. Can you provided some insight on how to prevent or prepare for this?
Answer: For many of us, summertime usually means vacations and summer road trips. Now is a good time to remember how the warmer weather and heat can impact a vehicle and the motorist. Here is some information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the summer changes.
Air Conditioning - As the temperature rises, your A/C has to work harder to keep your vehicle cool. Check A/C performance before traveling. A lack of air conditioning on a hot summer day affects everyone, but is particularly dangerous for people who are in poor health or who are sensitive to heat, such as children and older adults.
Heatstroke - The summertime months have proven to be especially deadly for children when it comes to vehicular heatstroke. Heatstroke in vehicles often occurs when a child is left unattended in a parked vehicle or managers to get into an unattended vehicle. Never leave children alone in the car—not even for a few minutes. Vehicles heat up quickly. Even if the outside temperature is in the 70s and the windows are cracked, the temperature in a vehicle can rapidly reach deadly levels. A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s. Visit NHTSA.gov/Heatstroke to learn more tips and reminders to prevent heatstroke.
Belts and Hoses - High summer temperatures accelerate the rate at which rubber belts and hoses degrade. Look under the hood and inspect all belts and hoses to make sure there are no signs of bulges, blisters, cracks or cuts in the rubber. It’s best to replace them now if they show signs of obvious wear. While you’re at it, make sure all hose connections are secure.
Question: My child will be taking their road test for getting their driver’s license. Do you know what vehicle equipment if required for this?
Answer: The Minnesota State Patrol does not oversee these activities. That would be the Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS.) But here is some information from their website and from state statute.
• The person must show proper identification when they take the test.
• They must provide their own vehicle to take the test.
• The passenger door on the vehicle must open from both the inside and the outside.
• Seatbelts must work properly.
• Turn signals, brake lights and headlights must work.
• They must provide current proof of insurance for the vehicle used for the test.
• The test vehicle must be free of dangerous vehicle conditions or defects such as damaged glass that obstructs vision, tire separation or exposed cord, the absence of a front bumper, excessive play in the steering wheel, exhaust leaks, or inadequate service brakes.
If your vehicle is missing items or has defects you should contact the DVS prior to taking the road test and ask them. You can contact DVS at (651) 297-3298 or dvs.driverslicense@state.mn.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.