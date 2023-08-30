My daughter came home from a date recently and when I asked her how it went she told me the guy was such a jerk she’d literally pay for his vasectomy. He was very arrogant and actually told her during a conversation about cars that “a bad altarnater could cause the Catholitic converter to misfire”.
She used an online dating site and she says the problem is that everyone lies. Most of her friends are married now and she feels left out.
I personally feel that there isn’t any need to rush. I want her to find a great guy who is ethical, has high moral standards and will respect her.
Do you think I’m asking too much?
Signed, Mama Bear on BigFish Lake
Dear Mama B.,
It sounds to me like your daughter’s last dinner date was way past al dente. Either that or his cornbread wasn’t done in the middle.
It was easier back in the day to meet acceptable candidates for dating. Everyone had a brother or sister or another relative that they could introduce you to.
My mother set my Uncle George up with my Aunt Eleanor when he kept bringing home floozies and causing his parents to despair. Eleanor and my mother were both on the same basketball team in high school. George was kind of a putz but Eleanor recognized his potential.
Be sure your daughter is specific when she uses an online dating service. It helps to separate the wheat from the chaff. No man at all is better than a bad one.
I wish her luck in her search and hopefully like the Northwest Mounted Police she’ll bring her man in.
