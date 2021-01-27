Barret Richard Gibson was born on January 20, 2021 he weighed 9ibs 2oz. Proud parents are Lauranne and Darren Gibson of Askov, Minnesota. Grand parents are (Jim) & Melissa Cederstrom of Askov, Rick and (Shilo) Walters of Yamhill, OR and Michael and Mary Gibson of Askov, MN
