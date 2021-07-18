A dream came true last week for David and Hannah Mitchell. They are now the owners of Quarry Pizza. “I’ve always wanted to own my own pizza place, so when this came up for sale I said let’s do it,” said David.
David, Hannah and their four children ages 14, 10, 7 and 5, moved here from Texas about a year ago. They were looking for somewhere with land and not too far from an airport, as David flies out every other week for his job. Besides running Quarry Pizza he also works construction around the country. They decided on Sandstone and now run a farm east of town. They have never lived in a small town, and are loving it!
David worked in the pizza business years ago and they looked into starting something in Texas but it never worked out. They looked at other restaurants in this area, but as David put it, “it wasn’t their jam.” When Hannah told him that Quarry Pizza was up for sale he said he was all in! “I know pizza, I enjoy pizza,” he said.
Their goal is for David to be home full time. “I’ve missed a lot of baseball games and things with the kids,” he said about his job taking him away from home so much.
They plan on making some small changes to things. They have added a little more flavor to the sauce, are using fresh cut vegetables and they now hand toss the crust. The Mitchells plan on adding a small pizza along with the current large option.
An upcoming option they want to feature is something called a wedgewich. A wedgewich is like a sandwich, it’s made with anything you would normally put on a pizza, such as a philly cheese steak or chicken bacon ranch. How it works is the toppings are put on, they fold it over and cook it. Once out of the oven, they open it back up and add any fresh toppings the customer requests such as tomatoes, onions or lettuce. Then it is folded back up and cut.
Customer service is key for the Mitchell’s. There are still kinks to work out, they said, but the Mitchells are hoping to get those figured out and provide great pizza and great customer service. They want to make sure their customers are happy and come back. They will do deliveries to Sandstone, Askov and Hinckley, and the surrounding areas. Some locations that are further out will have delivery only on Fridays and Saturdays. They will also be offering take and bake pizzas that are custom made for the customer.
The hours have changed somewhat and they will now be open for lunch and dinner. Their new hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. Quarry Pizza will be open for dine in, with limited seating as well. David and Hannah encourage people to stop in and say hi!
