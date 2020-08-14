Pine County is inviting residents to sign on to a new service to receive alerts for severe weather events and critical community notifications through the newly-implemented Everbridge system.
Pine County Emergency Management Coordinator Denise Baran said that the system can be used to notify residents about a wide range of situations.
“It’s not just weather alerts,” Baran said. “We have it so residents can receive any kind of critical information for a variety of situations, from road closures to missing people, emergencies of any kind, evacuations, things like that.”
She said that the previous emergency alert system, called Code Red, wasn’t working as well as they would like, and that some residents weren’t receiving updates.
“Sometimes if you didn’t sign up for a specific address, if you only had your cell phone number in there. It wouldn’t give you the alerts for that area,” Baran explained. “There are a couple of different steps we had to take and get Code Red out of the system – basically retire it. With everything that has happened this year, it took a little bit to get off the ground. But we’re on our way.”
She said one of the advantages of the new system is flexibility for the user.
“They can shut off alerts in the middle of the night if they don’t want to hear them,” Baran said. “They can make it specific if they want to do phone number, fax, email, text message. And if you don’t want to be alerted except for just tornadoes, that’s what it will do. If you want to know when blizzards are happening, that is what it will do for you. You can mark it to whatever you find important to you.”
Baran said that residents listed in the Pine County 911 database will be automatically subscribed to alerts by phone, but residents are urged to set up their own accounts with their own notifications. Residents can do so at https://member.everbridge.net/index/431700047822920
