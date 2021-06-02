The East Central School will offer their summer food program once again at the school cafeteria. All kids ages one-to-eighteen are welcome according to Food Service Supervisor Kati Eberhardt.
Breakfast is served 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. For anyone 19 and over, breakfast is $2.50 and lunch is $4.35. This program will start on June 14th and run until July 1st.
For questions, contact Kati Eberhardt at 320-245-6018 or keberhardt@eastcentral.k12.mn.us
