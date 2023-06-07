Riders with an all-terrain vehicle registered for private or agricultural use won’t need to pay the registration fee to ride the state’s public ATV trails June 10 through 11. This is the 10th year that Minnesota is providing ATV riders with free access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and grant-in-aid trails during an annual no registration weekend.

