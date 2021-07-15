Willow River City Council is looking for volunteers to join the Planning Commission.
After review since December of 2020, a property owned by Tom Jensen was annexed into the City of Willow River. This annexation was completed by the city in a way that requires review from a Planning Commission.
Those interested in joining the commission should attend the August 2, Willow River City Council meeting.
The property in question raised contentious debate at city meetings. After a public hearing, the Willow River City Council determined that it was in the best interest of the city to reach out to the city attorney. At their July meeting the council finally had enough information to determine that the property was able to be annexed
Recommendations from the city attorney were to annex the property into Willow River under the temporary zoning code of “O.” The council would then, under their current ordinances, have six months to assemble a Planning Commission who would recommend what zoning classification the property should be added to officially.
During this interim use period, the Planning Commission will have the opportunity to review the application submitted by Jensen with his request for annexation. This application details the planned use for the property. The application initially requested a Conditional Use Permit, the council wanted more information on this process and how that could impact future owners of the property should Jensen sell. After review an interim us was deemed as more appropriate. This use would allow Jensen to continue in his current use of the property, but prevent future owners from continuing without discussion by the council should Jensen sell.
Jensen is currently running 17 Recreational Vehicle spaces on his property. He has applied for and been granted all of the appropriate city sewer and water hook up permits. The council also were made to understand that the property was in compliance with the Minnesota statutes required of such a campground. Prior to the Willow River City Council meeting and the approval of the annexation the property was in violation of Kettle River Township Ordinance and Pine County Ordinance due to the township violation. By annexing the property it was brought into compliance with the county.
Other news
The Willow River Fire Department and the City of Willow River agreed to match each other in financial contributions up to $5,000 to install air conditioning in City Hall. After the heat wave on Fourth of July weekend the fire department relief association agreed that having the space to cool down after fires on hot days was ideal.
Hydrant Locks are being looked into by the city council with input from Water and Sewer Operation Manager John Mikrot and the Willow River Fire Department.
Juneteenth was not adopted by the council as a holiday at this time.
A marquee sign on the roof of the fire department northern bay door was approved by the council. The Fire Department will pay for the sign and installation, the city will pay for electricity and the staff time to input messages.
The council reviewed an update to the Liquor Ordinance.
The council agreed that city clerk, Diane Nelson, should look into applying for American Relief Plan Act funding.
